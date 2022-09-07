US Markets

Putin says Russia coping with West's 'aggression' but acknowledges challenges

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia's economy was coping with what he termed the financial and technological aggression of the West, but acknowledged some difficulties in some industries and regions.

Speaking at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin firms that were depending on supplies from Europe were among those struggling.

