Putin says Russia approves second COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday.

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.