Putin says Russia approves second COVID-19 vaccine

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday.

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.

