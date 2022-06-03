Putin says people trying to blame Russia for global food problems

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said people were trying to blame Russia for problems on the global food market and denied Moscow had imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

"The situation will worsen, because the British and Americans have imposed sanctions on our fertilizers," Putin told national television in an interview.

