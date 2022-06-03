Putin says people trying to blame Russia for global food problems

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said people were trying to blame Russia for problems on the global food market and denied Moscow had imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

"The situation will worsen, because the British and Americans have imposed sanctions on our fertilizers," Putin told national television in an interview.

