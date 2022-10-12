Putin says Nord Stream sabotage is 'act of international terrorism'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that major leaks which suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe were an "act of international terrorism".

Putin said the attacks on the pipelines, which European and Western governments have called sabotage, set a "dangerous precedent".

