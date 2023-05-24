Putin says energy prices approaching 'economically justified' levels

Adds detail, quotes

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that energy prices were approaching "economically justified" levels, and that Russia was continuing to meet its commitments on energy supplies.

Speaking at a conference of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union in Moscow, Putin also raised the issue of energy shortages in Europe.

"Now, thank God, energy prices are approaching an economically justified level, but who is to blame for what had happened?" he said, speaking in front of the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"They blew up Nord Stream 1, didn't start Nord Stream 2," he said, referring to the twin gas pipelines from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany that were severely damaged by explosions last September.

Russia, without providing evidence, has repeatedly said the West was behind the blasts. Investigators from Sweden and Denmark - in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred - have said the ruptures were a result of sabotage, but have not said who they believe was responsible.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

