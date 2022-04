April 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "gave a positive assessment" of joint work in the OPEC+ format during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and Yemen, the Kremlin said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.