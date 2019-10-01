World Markets

Putin may meet Exxon's chief in Moscow this week

Contributor
Tom Balmforth Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Darren Woods, head of U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, may meet in Moscow later this week on the fringes of an energy conference, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Darren Woods, head of U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil XOM.N, may meet in Moscow later this week on the fringes of an energy conference, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin hoped Putin and Woods would be able to talk on the sidelines of the forum on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular