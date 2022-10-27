Companies

Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing no regrets for the war against neighbour Ukraine, insisting it is going to plan and playing down any nuclear standoff with the West.

        * 
      West will have to talk to Russia about world's future
-Putin
    

        * 
      Russian leader plays down nuclear fears
    

        * 
      White House: Putin remarks show no change in strategic
goals
    

  
       Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is
showing no regrets for the war against neighbour Ukraine,
insisting it is going to plan and playing down any nuclear
standoff with the West.
    Putin, in remarks at a conference in Moscow on Thursday, had
a familiar litany of grievances against "our Western opponents"
and said the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to
an end. 
    Putin accused the West of inciting the war in Ukraine and of
playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game that was sowing
chaos across the world. Ultimately, Putin said, the West would
have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future
of the world.
    "We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably
the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time,
important decade since the end of World War Two," the
70-year-old former KGB spy said at an annual foreign policy
conference. 
    The conflict, which began eight months ago with an invasion
by Russian forces of neighbouring Ukraine, has killed thousands,
displaced millions, shaken the global economy and reopened Cold
War-era divisions.
    Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy
infrastructure were forcing electricity cuts in the capital Kyiv
and other places, officials said.
    The missile and drone attacks would not break Ukrainian
spirits, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday night
video address as he stood outside in the dark next to the
wreckage of a downed drone.
    "Shelling will not break us - to hear the enemy's anthem on
our land is scarier than the enemy's rockets in our sky. We are
not afraid of the dark," he said.
    NO MENTION OF SETBACKS
    Asked at the conference whether there had been any
disappointments in the past year, Putin answered simply: "No",
though he also said he always thinks about the Russian lives
lost in Ukraine. In response to a question, Putin made no
mention of Russia's battlefield setbacks of recent months.
    Asked whether the operation was going according to plan,
Putin replied that Russian aims had not changed.
    Russia was fighting to protect the people of the Donbas, he
said, referring to an eastern industrial region that comprises
two of the four Ukrainian provinces he proclaimed annexed last
month. Economic sanctions had already had their worst impact and
would ultimately make Russia stronger by making its industry
more independent, he said.
    Fighting has been going on in eastern Ukraine since 2014
between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists.
    Liberal Western leaders had undermined "traditional values"
around the world, foisting a culture with "dozens of genders,
gay parades" on other countries, Putin said.
    Putin's remarks were not very new and did not indicate a
change in his strategic goals, including in Ukraine, the White
House said.
    "At various levels we maintain open channels of
communication with the Russians, and we will continue to use
them," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby
said of Putin calling for strategic dialogue.
    A Ukrainian presidential adviser dismissed Putin's speech as
"for Freud".
    NUCLEAR 'BLACKMAIL'
    In his speech, Putin played down a nuclear standoff with the
West, insisting Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons
and had only responded to nuclear "blackmail" from Western
leaders. He and other Russian officials have repeatedly said in
recent weeks that Russia could use nuclear weapons to protect
its territorial integrity, remarks interpreted in the West as
implicit threats to use them to defend parts of Ukraine that
Russia claims to have annexed. Scores of countries have
condemned the annexations as illegal.
    He also repeated Russia's latest allegation - that Ukraine
was planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb" to spread nuclear
material, which the United States, Britain and France have
called "transparently false". Putin said the Ukrainians would
carry out such an attack to blame Russia.
    A suggestion by Kyiv that the Russian charge might mean
Moscow plans to detonate a "dirty bomb" itself was false, he
said.
    "We don't need to do that. There would be no sense
whatsoever in doing that," Putin said.
    KHERSON SHELLING
    Fighting on the ground appears to have slowed in recent
days, with Ukrainian officials saying tough terrain and bad
weather had held up their main advance in southern Kherson
province.
    On Thursday a close ally of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan
Kadyrov, said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and 58 others
wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week in Kherson
region. After the attack, Chechen forces carried out a revenge
attack and killed about 70 Ukrainians, he said. Reuters was not
immediately able to verify his account.
    Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions along the entire
length of the line of contact and built fortifications,
particularly on the east bank of the Dnipro River, the General
Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Facebook post on
Thursday evening.
    Russian forces targeted more than 15 localities along the
front line, the post said.
    Russian forces were enduring shortages of material and
equipment, including warm winter clothing, and this had prompted
a rise in theft and looting in Russian-occupied areas, it said.
    Russian forces persisted in attempts to advance on the two
theatres of heaviest fighting in eastern Donetsk region -
Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said.
    Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX-Has Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons?   
[nL8N31S5Q3]
Abandoned Russian base holds secrets of retreat in Ukraine    https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/ukraine-crisis-russia-base
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news    [nL1N31F13S]
EXPLAINER-Why Ukraine's southern Kherson region is a strategic
prize    [nL8N31P3P9]
EXPLAINER-What is a dirty bomb and why is Russia talking about
one now?    [nL1N31Q12E]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Peter Graff and Grant
McCool; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
 ((grant.mccool@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular