Putin discusses OPEC+ deal in call with Saudi Crown Prince

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the OPEC+ deal to cap oil production with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin said.

The two expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries to bring stability to the global oil market, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich)

