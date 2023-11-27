Putin clears acquisition of Caterpillar's Russian assets

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has approved the purchase of the Russian assets of Caterpillar CAT.N by a Russian company called PSK - New Solutions, according to a presidential decree published on Monday.

Caterpillar Inc suspended operations in its manufacturing facilities in Russia last year, joining a number of companies that halted business in the country after it sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

