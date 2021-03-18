US Markets

Putin calls for open talks with Biden in coming days

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was ready to hold pulbic online talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday or Monday.

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was ready to hold pulbic online talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday or Monday.

Putin, speaking on state TV, said he was ready to discuss bilateral relations with the United States as well as other issues such as regional conflicts.

Putin said he will order his foreign ministry to prepare the talks, the day after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and already poor relations between Moscow and Washington sank to a new post-Cold War low.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular