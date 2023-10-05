News & Insights

US Markets

Putin calls Canadian parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

October 05, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Guy Faulconbridge for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units "disgusting" and said it showed Moscow was right to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month formally apologised after the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons praised a Nazi veteran in the chamber while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was present.

The episode played into the narrative promoted by Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine last year to "demilitarise and denazify" the country. Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia's actions constitute an unprovoked war of aggression designed to grab territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, says Moscow's claims that his administration is run by Nazis are absurd.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.