Putin blames Germany and West for Nord Stream 1 shutdown

Credit: REUTERS/TASS HOST PHOTO AGENCY

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Germany and Western sanctions were to blame for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline not being operational and that Ukraine and Poland decided on their own to switch off other gas routes into Europe.

At an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin said Gazprom GAZP.MM could resume flows through Nord Stream 1 if a key turbine was returned to Russia.

