Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine by phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call where they discussed Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The two sides discussed a potential prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, as well as normalisation of Turkish-Syrian relations, the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the Kremlin said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

