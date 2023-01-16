Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine by phone - Kremlin

January 16, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call where they discussed Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The two sides discussed a potential prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, as well as normalisation of Turkish-Syrian relations, the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the Kremlin said.

