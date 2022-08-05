Putin and Erdogan agreed on partial payments for gas in roubles -Interfax

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to switch part of payments for Russian gas to the rouble currency, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

During the four-hour meeting at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, the two leaders also agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture and construction industries, TASS, another news agency, reported.

They also stressed the need to ensure the implementation of the Istanbul grain agreements, including unimpeded exports of Russian grain, TASS added, citing the joint statement by Putin and Erdogan.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)

