Putin and African delegation discussed importance of Russian grain supplies to continent - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting African leaders discussed the importance of Russian grain supplies to the continent at weekend talks in St Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The importance was underlined of grain deliveries, especially Russian grain, to the African continent, to the poorest countries," Peskov told reporters.

"The importance of continuing these deliveries was underlined."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.