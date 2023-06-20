News & Insights

Putin and African delegation discussed importance of Russian grain supplies to continent - Kremlin

June 20, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by Dmitry Antonov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting African leaders discussed the importance of Russian grain supplies to the continent at weekend talks in St Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The importance was underlined of grain deliveries, especially Russian grain, to the African continent, to the poorest countries," Peskov told reporters.

"The importance of continuing these deliveries was underlined."

