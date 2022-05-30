Putin: Russia ready to facilitate unfettered grains supply from Ukraine
May 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Monday that Russia was ready to facilitate unhindered sea transit of cargoes, including grains from Ukrainian ports, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin also reiterated that Russia may export significant volumes of fertilizers and food in case sanctions against Moscow are lifted, according to the readout of the talks, published by the Kremlin.
(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
