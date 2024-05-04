Put $500 in These 3 Coins by 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The recent crypto market correction has been accelerating lately, and not many investors are looking for cryptos to buy right now. I believe this isn’t a cause for concern. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined by nearly 20% multiple times during corrections in previous bull market rallies, but managed to bounce back in subsequent weeks. This resilience is a hallmark of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and it has withstood several market cycles unscathed.

Of course, the current bull run is different since it was triggered more by the approval of spot ETFs, and the market capitalization of Bitcoin is a lot higher right now. However, my conviction is strong that Bitcoin could shoot past $100,000 this year or early next year. One can’t ignore the historical patterns. Bitcoin historically did not go up right after the halving. Instead, momentum builds up after the halving before a supply crunch sends Bitcoin higher. I expect something similar to happen this year, especially once rate cuts start. The stage seems set for Bitcoin to embark on its next leg of the rally.

Thus, I think it is a smart idea to put some money into high-potential cryptos before the next leg higher.

HashAI (HASHAI-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

HashAI (HASHAI-USD) is a new AI crypto project that stands out from the crowd. What makes this crypto project different is that the project itself has physical GPUs. HashAI has a mining facility with over 500 top GPUs. The project has developed a mining algorithm that maximizes hash power by selecting and mining the most efficient coins across L1 blockchains in real time. The project also involves mining rig supplies, rig hosting, and GPU sales.

I believe HashAI has significant upside ahead, with its value possibly topping $1 billion once altseason starts. AI-related projects have been on fire lately, especially ones that have a physical component. However, this GPU project is different from those like the Render Token (RNDR-USD). It basically uses AI and GPU computing to maximize mining efficiency.

Traditional mining operations typically focus on one coin with the best average long-term return for an extended period of time. HashAI claims its AI-based process is much more efficient, which could translate to higher profitability and gains for investors over time.

Golem (GLM-USD)

Source: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Golem (GLM-USD) is a crypto project that is very similar to Render Token. However, instead of solely focusing on GPU power, it is more concentrated on computing in general. The project provides computing power to the AI industry. Golem allows tasks to be broken down into smaller subtasks and distributed across multiple providers, enabling parallel processing. This approach boosts efficiency and speeds up the completion of complex computations.

Golem’s market capitalization is much lower at $445 million. I think it could easily be worth $1 billion or more in the next few months, especially if GPU and computing projects gain more hype. OpenAI’s Sora text-to-video model has generated a lot of demand and interest around computing projects, so I have good conviction that once it comes out, companies like Golem could appreciate significantly.

What makes me the most bullish about Golem is that it has a much lower inflation rate than peers like the Render Token. It is also decentralized and open source, which could drive widespread adoption.

Storj (STORJ-USD)

Source: storj.io

Storj (STORJ-USD) is similar to Golem, as it is a peer to a much bigger project in the data storage space. Storj’s biggest competitor is Filecoin (FIL-USD), but I still think Storj is a much better bet right now. Filecoin has a $3.3 billion market cap, with a model focused on allowing users to store and secure data on the blockchain. On the other hand, Storj allows you to do the same. It also sports a decentralized network that allows users to lend their storage capacity in exchange for STORJ tokens, which then can be bought by other users on the network.

The difference is that Storj has a market cap of just $220 million and much lower inflation. Filecoin is unlikely to provide multi-bagger gains from here due to its big market cap and an inflation rate that is currently 30% annually. This inflation sometimes increases rapidly to 50% or more. On the other hand, Storj’s inflation is at just 0.51% annually.

Of course, Storj may not be as well-known or have as many features as Filecoin yet, but this only means it has greater room for growth moving forward. The project’s lower market cap (and inflation rate) could make Storj the dark horse to own in the data storage race. In my view, it’s definitely one of the best data-focused crypto projects to buy right now.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Put $500 in These 3 Coins by 2025 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.