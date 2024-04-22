Put $10,000 in These 7 Stocks by 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I believe that investors could receive a handsome return by investing $10,000 into these seven stocks to buy by 2025. These companies are undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth, boasting attractive valuations that present a compelling opportunity for patient, long-term investors. Despite trading at discounted levels, these businesses collectively possess a diversified revenue stream, spanning multiple industries and geographic regions, mitigating concentration risk and enhancing portfolio resilience.

Looking ahead, these companies are poised for substantial growth, underpinned by favorable industry tailwinds, innovative product pipelines, and strategic expansions.

I strongly believe the stocks to buy outlined in this article will help investors reach market-beating returns in the foreseeable future. But some are less risky than others, focusing on an income strategy, which could add some much-needed stability to one’s portfolio.

So here are seven stocks to buy before 2025. Don’t miss out on these opportunities to get impressive gains.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Source: Chompoo Suriyo / Shutterstock.com

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated power solutions. The company’s product offerings include power modules, analog ICs, and integrated power delivery architectures.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, MPWR reported earnings of $2.04 per share, slightly below the expected $2.21, with a revenue of $454 million, which was slightly above analyst predictions.

I believe MPWR is one of those stocks to buy for a few reasons. First, the company’s management has projected a top-line growth of about 12% annually over the next three years, and analyst expectations are even more bullish.

Namely, analysts predict that MPWR’s EPS will increase around 49% this year, and there is incremental growth expected for this company moving forward. This then positions MPWR as one of those under-appreciated semiconductor stocks to buy, and I think it deserves a substantial investment due to these factors and more.

EchoStar Corporation (SATS)

Source: Shutterstock

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), a provider of satellite communication solutions, serves a wide range of consumer and enterprise clients throughout the Americas.

The main reason I’m bullish on SATS is that it’s navigating a recent strategic merger with DISH Corporation. Although extracting value from DISH’s assets may require time, the potential to enhance shareholder value through synergies is promising.

Financial analysts are optimistic about EchoStar’s future, forecasting a significant 63.81% potential return over the next year. Despite expectations of short-term revenue decline as it integrates DISH’s operations, substantial benefits are anticipated post-FY2026, likely boosting both revenue and earnings per share EPS.

Another key reason I’m bullish is that SATS trades far below its book value per share of 0.20 at the time of writing. I expect this ratio to come closer to 1 as it unlocks equity from the DISH network merger, which makes it one of those space stocks to buy for investors.

BHP Group (BHP)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

I think that BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) should find a place in every investor’s portfolio, and thus is worth a few thousand dollar investment. The company is one of the world’s largest miners of major commodities including iron ore, copper, coal, and petroleum. It’s also one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, and I believe this gives a key growth driver.

BHP produces uranium as a byproduct at its Olympic Dam operations in South Australia. The operation contributes to the broader commodity mix that includes copper, which aligns with BHP’s strategy to bolster its energy transition minerals portfolio.

It also pays a dividend yield of around 5% at the time of writing and has returned a 22% return (excluding dividends) to investors over the past five years.

For the fiscal year 2024, BHP has reaffirmed its production guidance, and expects stable output for the rest of the year. BHP could be one of those stocks to buy for investors due to its strong yield and solid returns.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has announced substantial capital expenditure plans for 2024, committing over $10 billion to fuel its growth initiatives, including enhancements to its manufacturing facilities and expansion of the Supercharger network.

TSLA also plans to further ramp up production, with an anticipated increase to 2.25 million vehicles, focusing on markets outside China where it faces less competition from local manufacturers.

I think the key thing to keep in mind with TSLA is that it has undergone a cyclical pullback in CAPEX and I believe that it’s on its way up again, despite its stock falling 16.98% to a new yearly low.

The Chinese EV market may have blindsided TSLA strategically, but I firmly believe that it remains one of the top automakers in the U.S., especially for consumers who demand an EV made on American soil. These factors then make TSLA one of those stocks to buy if investors have a long-term thesis on the stock.

IonQ (IONQ)

Source: Amin Van / Shutterstock.com

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), a leader in pure-play quantum computing, focuses on the development of trapped ion quantum computers.

I am firmly bullish on the potential for quantum computing, and I think that IONQ could be one of the best options that investors have to navigate this super-cycle.

As quantum hardware and software continue to advance, we could see transformative breakthroughs across multiple industries. IonQ’s trapped ion approach is seen as one of the most promising avenues for achieving the holy grail of fault-tolerant, scalable quantum computing.

For the entire year of 2024, the company expects its revenue to fall between $37 million and $41 million, with bookings projected to be in the range of $70 million to $90 million. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, revenue is anticipated to be between $6.5 million and $7.5 million. Despite these positive forecasts, IonQ predicts an adjusted EBITDA loss of $110.5 million for the year.

Grab (GRAB)

Source: Twinsterphoto / Shutterstock.com

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) is one of my favorite penny stocks and stocks to buy for investors looking to tap into the gig economy in developing countries, particularly in Southeast Asia.

Grab is a super-app company operating across eight countries in Southeast Asia, offering services like ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payments. While it dominates the ride-sharing market in the region, Grab’s ambitions extend far beyond transportation.

GRAB is positioned to take advantage of the rising middle classes in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and others, which it has an entrenched advantage.

Looking ahead to 2024, GRAB plans to enhance its product offerings and expand into new markets. They aim to increase engagement in the development of new services, such as Family Accounts and other high-value options. Break ven profitability is expected in FY2025 by analysts, and in FY2026 a huge 343.36% EPS surge is on the cards.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

In the FAANG acronym, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of my favorite stocks to buy. I feel that it has gone of the strongest competitive moats, controlling two of the world’s most visited websites with a distinct lack of competition. It also produces an astonishing amount of free cash flow, generating $69.5 billion of it in the last twelve months.

Some of GOOG’s recent results were also impressive.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, Alphabet reported revenue of $86.31 billion, which exceeded analyst expectations by a significant margin, as estimates were around $70.77 billion. The company’s EPS for this quarter also surpassed expectations, coming in at $1.64 compared to the forecasted $1.60.

For the full year of 2024, Alphabet is expected to achieve an EPS of $6.57, indicating a robust year-over-year growth from 2023’s performance. Revenue forecasts for 2024 suggest a substantial increase to $352.58 billion, up from $307.39 billion in 2023​.

This then make it one of those stocks to buy.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Put $10,000 in These 7 Stocks by 2025 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.