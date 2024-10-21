News & Insights

Stocks

Pursuit Minerals Suspends Trading Amid Capital Raise Plans

October 21, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) has initiated a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement, which is expected to relate to a capital raise. The halt is in effect until October 24, 2024, or until the announcement is made, sparking speculation among investors about the company’s next strategic move.

For further insights into AU:PUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.