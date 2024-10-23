News & Insights

Stocks

Pursuit Minerals Secures $1M for Lithium Expansion

October 23, 2024 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has secured $1 million through convertible loan notes to fund its ongoing projects, particularly focusing on advancing its lithium production at the Rio Grande Sur Project. The company aims to progress towards significant milestones, including feasibility studies and potential acquisitions in critical metals, amidst a favorable M&A climate in the lithium sector. Pursuit also plans a 50:1 capital consolidation to streamline its capital structure and appeal to a broader investor base.

For further insights into AU:PUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.