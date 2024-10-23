Pursuit Minerals Secures $1M for Lithium Expansion

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has secured $1 million through convertible loan notes to fund its ongoing projects, particularly focusing on advancing its lithium production at the Rio Grande Sur Project. The company aims to progress towards significant milestones, including feasibility studies and potential acquisitions in critical metals, amidst a favorable M&A climate in the lithium sector. Pursuit also plans a 50:1 capital consolidation to streamline its capital structure and appeal to a broader investor base.

