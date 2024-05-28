News & Insights

Pursuit Minerals Hits High-Grade Lithium

May 28, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced promising high-grade lithium brine intercepts at shallow depths in its first drill hole at the Rio Grande Sur Project. The drilling results have surpassed expectations with lithium concentrations over 600mg/L at depths between 100-130m, indicating potential for significant resource upgrades. The company’s drilling program continues with anticipation of further high-grade findings as drilling progresses to a target depth of 600m.

