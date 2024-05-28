Pursuit Minerals Hits High-Grade Lithium

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced promising high-grade lithium brine intercepts at shallow depths in its first drill hole at the Rio Grande Sur Project. The drilling results have surpassed expectations with lithium concentrations over 600mg/L at depths between 100-130m, indicating potential for significant resource upgrades. The company’s drilling program continues with anticipation of further high-grade findings as drilling progresses to a target depth of 600m.

For further insights into AU:PUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.