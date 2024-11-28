News & Insights

Pursuit Minerals Gains Strong Support at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, with notable support for the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors. Investors showed strong confidence in the company’s direction, as exemplified by high approval rates for key resolutions. This outcome reinforces Pursuit Minerals’ strategic initiatives and governance structure.

