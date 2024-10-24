News & Insights

Pursuit Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 11:29 pm EDT

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Limited invites shareholders to attend its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28 in Melbourne, offering them the opportunity to participate in person or submit proxy forms and questions in advance. The company encourages shareholders to update their communication preferences online to stay informed about important updates. This meeting is a significant event for investors to engage with the company’s management and discuss future strategies.

