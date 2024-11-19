News & Insights

Stocks

Purpose Investments Unveils November Fund Distributions

November 19, 2024 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Purpose Investments Inc. has announced the November 2024 distributions for its various open-end and closed-end exchange traded funds. Investors can expect monthly payouts with specific ex-distribution dates set for November 27th and 29th. These distributions offer a range of opportunities for income-seeking investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

For further insights into TSE:BNK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.