Purported EA tender offer for Japan's Gree not announced by company -Gree spokesperson

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Japanese games company Gree Inc 3632.T said a purported media report online that Electronic Arts (EA) EA.O will launch a tender offer for it was not something it has announced.

EA did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of usual business hours. Shares of Gree were up nearly 4% at the close of morning trade in Tokyo.

