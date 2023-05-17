News & Insights

Purplebricks to sell business to Strike

May 17, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PURP.L said on Wednesday it had entered a conditional agreement to transfer its business to Strike Ltd for a consideration of 1 pound ($1.26) and the assumption of the British online estate agent's liabilities.

Purplebricks said the proposed sale is expected to deliver a small return to shareholders, sending its stock down 24% in morning trade. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
