Purplebricks to sell business to Strike

May 17 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PURP.L said on Wednesday it had entered a conditional agreement to transfer its business to Strike Ltd for a consideration of 1 pound ($1.26) and the assumption of the British online estate agent's liabilities.

Purplebricks said the proposed sale is expected to deliver a small return to shareholders, sending its stock down 24% in morning trade. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

