Purplebricks sees return to growth in 2023 after half-year loss

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
UK online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc on Monday forecast a return to growth in 2023 after it posted a half-year loss on rise in investments, following a change in its pricing system and employee operating model.

Britain's biggest online-only estate agency, which had delayed its interim results following a "process issue" in communications with tenants, said loss from total operations for the six months ended Oct. 31, 2021 was 20.2 million pounds ($27.10 million), compared to a profit of 6.8 million pounds in the year earlier.

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

