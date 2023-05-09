News & Insights

Purplebricks says unlikely to generate cash in FY24, sale process ongoing

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

May 09, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar and Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details on return to cash generation, background on sale process

May 9 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PURP.L on Tuesday said its previous expectation of returning to cash generation in early financial year 2024 was unlikely, as Britain's biggest online-only estate agency explores a sale to turn its fortunes around.

The firm on Tuesday said it expects to have finished the financial year ended April 30 in-line with its expectations, and that a small number of parties remain in discussions with the group regarding the sale of some or all of its business and assets.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.