Purplebricks says unlikely to generate cash in FY24, sale process ongoing

Adds details on return to cash generation, background on sale process

May 9 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PURP.L on Tuesday said its previous expectation of returning to cash generation in early financial year 2024 was unlikely, as Britain's biggest online-only estate agency explores a sale to turn its fortunes around.

The firm on Tuesday said it expects to have finished the financial year ended April 30 in-line with its expectations, and that a small number of parties remain in discussions with the group regarding the sale of some or all of its business and assets.

