Purplebricks replaces finance head in nine months; Highfield named new CFO

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L appointed Dominique Highfield as its new chief financial officer on Thursday, following the departure of incumbent Steve Long after just nine months in the role.

The CFO change comes at a turbulent time for the country's biggest online-only estate agency, when one of its top-10 shareholders - Lecram Holdings - called for the removal of Chairman Paul Pindar, hours after the company in August reported its first annual loss since the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year.

A chartered accountant by qualification, Highfield, 37, will join the company on Nov. 1.

This is the third major management reshuffle for Purplebricks this year after Chief Executive Officer Helena Marston took over the reins from Vic Darvey in April, while Long joined as finance chief in February.

Shares in the AIM-listed company have slumped more than 97% from its peak levels in mid-2017, as the firm's ambitious international expansion failed to take off and it struggled recently with implementing a new operating model.

Purplebricks changed its business model in 2021 by making its sales agents permanent employees, and removed a Money Back Guarantee pricing scheme that failed to lift new housing instructions.

The UK housing industry, which fared strongly during the pandemic due to government support and strong demand, is now facing surging costs and labour shortages, while a recent sharp rise in mortgage rates threatens customers' purchase capacity.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora and Rashmi Aich)

