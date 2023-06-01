Purplebricks Group (LSE:PURP) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Purplebricks Group (LSE:PURP) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,110.84% from the latest reported closing price of 0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Purplebricks Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PURP is 0.00%, a decrease of 42.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.50% to 62K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

