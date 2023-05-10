Purplebricks grants Strike short exclusivity period to negotiate possible sale

May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest online-only estate agency Purplebricks PURP.L granted Strike Limited an exclusive short period on Wednesday to negotiate a possible sale as the smaller rival said it did not intend to make an offer.

The exclusivity does not incorporate any break fee or inducement fee and allows the London-listed company to pursue other offers, Purplebricks said.

The "no intention to bid" follows Strike's earlier disinterest in participating in the formal sale process which Purplebricks announced in March.

Strike continues to be in discussion with Purplebricks' board.

Strike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

