Purplebricks CEO Darvey quits, hands reins to COO

Adds details on CEO, COO, and background

March 10 (Reuters) - Purplebricks PURP.L said on Thursday its top boss Vic Darvey is leaving due to personal reasons after more than two years in the role, and its chief operating officer will take the onus to guide the British online real estate agent to profitability.

Darvey, who joined the British company in 2019 with a mandate to revamp its domestic business and exit its loss-making international operations, also steered Purplebricks through the low growth period of the pandemic.

"He (Darvey) has guided the business during a period of considerable change and challenge," Chairman Paul Pindar said, while expressing confidence in Chief Operating Officer Helena Marston continuing the changes to its business model.

Darvey took over the AIM-listed company that was facing challenges with its business model and missteps in its aggressive international expansion in the United States and Australia.

Marston, who joined Purplebricks in May 2020, will take over as chief executive officer on April 4.

In January, Purplebricks posted a full-year loss as it set aside money for potential claims due to issues in its lettings business while also incurring higher costs as it shifted to a new pricing system and redesigned its employee operating model.

The Axel Springer-backed company' shares, which were hovering near all-time lows since March 8, were marginally down in early trade on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 6019;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.