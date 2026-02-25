Purple Innovation (PRPL) Price Target Increased by 106.25% to 3.37

The average one-year price target for Purple Innovation (NasdaqGS:PRPL) has been revised to $3.37 / share. This is an increase of 106.25% from the prior estimate of $1.63 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 412.02% from the latest reported closing price of $0.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Purple Innovation. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 26.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPL is 0.03%, an increase of 20.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 65,591K shares. The put/call ratio of PRPL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 46,855K shares representing 43.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,117K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,646K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 938K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 32.96% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

