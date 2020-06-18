Purple Innovation (PRPL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8%

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 44.1% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen four positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Purple Innovation. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Purple Innovation currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Price

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. price | PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Consumer Products - Staples industry is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



