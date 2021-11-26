Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Purple Innovation's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Purple Innovation had US$44.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$83.6m in cash, leading to a US$39.6m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Purple Innovation's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PRPL Debt to Equity History November 26th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Purple Innovation had liabilities of US$133.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$299.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$83.6m as well as receivables valued at US$27.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$321.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Purple Innovation has a market capitalization of US$772.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Purple Innovation boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Purple Innovation's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 77% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Purple Innovation can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Purple Innovation has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Purple Innovation created free cash flow amounting to 19% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

Although Purple Innovation's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$39.6m. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about Purple Innovation's balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Purple Innovation you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.