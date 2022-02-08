Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Purple Innovation, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRPL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The US$468m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$237m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$48m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Purple Innovation will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Purple Innovation, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$16m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 51% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Purple Innovation's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 27% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

