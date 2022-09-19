Purple Innovation Gets Non-binding Proposal From Coliseum Capital Management

Markets
(RTTNews) - Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) said the company has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management, LLC to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share. The Purple Board of Directors stated that it will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Purple shareholders.

Purple Innovation, Inc. is a digitally-native vertical brand, which designs and manufactures a variety of premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more.

