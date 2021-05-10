Purple Innovation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRPL

In trading on Monday, shares of Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.70, changing hands as low as $29.11 per share. Purple Innovation Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRPL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.235 per share, with $41.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.25.

