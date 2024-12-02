Purple Biotech’s CM24 Shows Promising Cancer Results

Purple Biotech (PPBT) has released an update.

Purple Biotech announced positive results from its Phase 2 study of CM24 for pancreatic cancer, showing significant improvements in survival rates when combined with nivolumab and chemotherapy. The study highlights its potential as a promising treatment option with a 79% reduction in risk of death in certain biomarker-enriched patient groups. Investors may find these results encouraging as the company moves forward with plans for further clinical studies.

