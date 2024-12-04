Purple Biotech Signs Securities Purchase Agreement

Purple Biotech (PPBT) has released an update.
Purple Biotech Ltd., an Israeli company, has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to issue and sell securities to multiple purchasers under an effective registration statement. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial standing and enhance its market position, potentially providing lucrative opportunities for investors.
