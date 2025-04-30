Purple Biotech Reports Positive Final Data From Phase 2 Study Of CM24 In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) Wednesday reported positive data from the final analysis of Phase 2 study of CM24 with nivolumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The combination of CM24, nivolumab and chemotherapy was well tolerated and demonstrated significant overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit for patients meeting the criteria of either serum CEACAM1 or tumor CEACAM1 biomarkers.

Purple Biotech presented the data at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

"The new, previously unpublished data presented at AACR demonstrate significant overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit for patients meeting the criteria of either serum CEACAM1 or tumor CEACAM1 biomarkers. With these final data reported, we believe CM24 could potentially be positioned as a therapy targeting CEACAM1 in cancers with large unmet needs," said Purple Biotech CEO Gil Efron.

