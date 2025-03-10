Purple Biotech Reports Positive Clinical Trial Results for CM24 and NT219, Advancing to Phase 2 Studies

Purple Biotech reports positive trial results for CM24 and NT219, advancing toward biomarker-driven studies and expanding its oncology pipeline.

Purple Biotech Ltd. announced positive results from clinical trials for its oncology assets, CM24 and NT219, highlighting their potential for personalized cancer treatment and identifying biomarkers for better patient selection. CM24 showed significant efficacy in a Phase 2 trial for second-line pancreatic cancer, with plans for a biomarker-driven Phase 2b study starting in late 2025. NT219 is set to advance into a Phase 2 trial in head and neck cancer, in collaboration with the University of Colorado, leveraging insights from earlier dose escalation studies. Additionally, the company’s CAPTN-3 tri-specific antibody platform is showing promising preclinical results, indicating its potential as a novel treatment approach. Financially, Purple Biotech reported decreased operating losses for both the fourth quarter and entire year of 2024, with a cash runway projected until mid-2026.

Potential Positives

Completed successful clinical trials for CM24 and NT219 oncology assets, which demonstrated clinical benefits and improved survival rates in patients.

CM24 achieved a 79% reduction in risk of death in a Phase 2 study for pancreatic cancer, indicating strong potential for a biomarker-driven treatment approach across multiple indications.

NT219 is set to enter a Phase 2 study in head and neck cancer in collaboration with the University of Colorado, representing a significant advancement in treatment options.

The CAPTN-3 tri-specific platform demonstrated promising preclinical data, indicating its potential to provide differentiated benefits in the multi-specific antibody space.

Potential Negatives

Despite reported successes in clinical trials, the company has significantly cut research and development expenses by over 55%, which may raise concerns about its commitment to further developing its product pipeline.

The company reported a substantial net loss of $7.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, although this was an improvement from the previous year's loss; ongoing losses may indicate financial instability.

The decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $14.5 million to $7.4 million raises concerns about the company's financial health, with a projected runway that could be insufficient if future trials don't yield favorable results.

FAQ

What are the key milestones announced by Purple Biotech in 2024?

Purple Biotech completed successful trials for CM24 and NT219 and advanced CAPTN-3 platform studies.

When is the planned Phase 2b study for CM24 expected to begin?

The Phase 2b study for CM24 is planned to initiate in the second half of 2025.

What is NT219's role in cancer treatment?

NT219 is a dual inhibitor targeting IRS1/2 and STAT3, advancing to Phase 2 for head and neck cancer.

How does the CAPTN-3 platform differentiate itself in cancer therapies?

CAPTN-3 engages both T cells and NK cells, enhancing tumor-specific immunity to tackle immune evasion.

What financial improvements did Purple Biotech report for Q4 2024?

Purple Biotech reported a reduction in operating loss and net loss, highlighting improved financial management and reduced expenses.

REHOVOT, Israel, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Purple Biotech Ltd.





("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.





“Our major value-driving milestones in 2024 included completing successful trials for both of our clinical-stage programs, CM24 and NT219, as well as expanding the body of exciting preclinical data for our CAPTN-3 tri-specific platform, supporting its differentiated benefit,” stated Gil Efron, Purple Biotech CEO.





“CM24 met all of its efficacy endpoints in the randomized Phase 2 second-line pancreatic cancer trial, which also generated significant biomarker data that is now informing the design of our Phase 2b study for CM24, which we plan to initiate in the second half of 2025. As a biomarker-driven study, the Phase 2b study may evaluate CM24 across multiple oncology indications.





“Earlier in 2024, we concluded the dose escalation study for NT219, demonstrating activity in combination with cetuximab, good safety profile, and determining the recommended Phase 2 dose. This enabled us to move forward with a Phase 2 study in head and neck cancer in collaboration with the University of Colorado, which we expect will commence patient enrollment in the first half of 2025.





“We believe that our CAPTN-3 platform is well-positioned and differentiated in the T cell engagers (TCE) and multi-specific space, uniquely unleashes both innate and adaptive immune cells against the tumor, demonstrating synergistic effect of the T cell and NK cell activating arms. The unique NKG2A arm in the lead compound acts as a checkpoint inhibitor, enabling simultaneous NK and T cell activation, including effector subsets with high antitumor activity. We are excited about our CAPTN-3 collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Our cash runway is expected to extend into mid-2026, providing us with the time to potentially deliver on more catalysts this year, in order to achieve our ambitious programs across all three assets,” Mr. Efron concluded.





Q4 2024 and Recent Clinical & Corporate Highlights:









CM24 Planned to Advance into Phase 2b Study Supported by Biomarker Data









Positive final results from randomized Phase 2 study of CM24 in second





line pancreatic cancer









Serum CEACAM1 biomarker associated with 79% reduction in risk of death



















Purple Biotech reported positive final results from the randomized Phase 2 study of CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, in patients with second-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). CM24, in combination with nivolumab and Nal-IRI/5FU/LV chemotherapy, demonstrated consistent improvements across all efficacy endpoints. The enhanced results in patients with elevated CEACAM1 and other serum markers suggest that selecting a biomarker-enriched patient population could further enhance CM24's efficacy, potentially positioning it as a treatment for multiple CEACAM1-expressing malignancies in line with its mechanism of action. A biomarker-enriched patient population analysis based on pretreatment serum CEACAM1 levels demonstrated a significant improvement in the treatment arm over the control arm, with a 79% reduction in risk of death (HR 0.21, p = 0.04), a median overall survival (OS) improvement of 5.1 months, and over 90% reduction in the risk of progression or death (HR < 0.1, p = 0.003), with a median progression-free survival (PFS) improvement of 2.9 months and improvement in the objective response rate (ORR) of 50% in the treatment arm compared to 0% in the control arm.





Additional biomarker analysis revealed statistically significant results for 80% of the patients (24 out of 30) with serum CEACAM1 (5-16K pg/mL) or serum NET marker myeloperoxidase (MPO) (200-600 ng/mL) demonstrating 61% reduction in the risk of death (HR 0.39,



p=



0.039) and 72% reduction in the risk of progression or death (PFS HR 0.28,



P



0.006) following treatment with CM24 and nivolumab in combination with Nal-IRI/5FU/LV chemotherapy compared to same chemotherapy alone. In addition, median PFS increased by 2.2 months, and median OS increased by 2.4 months, from 5.5 months with chemotherapy alone to 7.9 months with the combination therapy.









NT219 Advances into Phase 2 Head and Neck Cancer Trial









Includes treatment arm of NT219 which we combine





for the first time





with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) immunotherapy, as well as





e





xpansion arm of NT219 combined with cetuximab









Collaboration with University of Colorado









Latest patent in U.S. enhances global IP protection















The Phase 2 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of NT219 which we combine for the first time with standard-of-care checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab (Keytruda), for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN) and in combination with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) blockers, such as cetuximab (Erbitux), which demonstrated activity in Purple Biotech’s Phase 1 dose escalation study. The Phase 2 study, expected to begin in the first half of 2025, is designed with two single-arm cohorts: one will evaluate NT219 in combination with pembrolizumab, and the other will evaluate NT219 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of R/M SCCHN. Additionally, the study will explore potential biomarkers identified in a previous clinical study of NT219. The investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial is led by Dr. Antonio Jimeno, Professor and Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.





The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for NT219 used in combination with EGFR antibodies for treating cancer patients who have acquired resistance to EGFR therapies. This latest U.S. patent completes the geographic patent protection for NT219 used in combination with cetuximab in major markets, such as the United States, Europe, China and Japan. We believe this additional patent positions the Company well for the potential future commercialization of NT219.









CAPTN-3 Tri-Specific Antibody Platform Preclinical Studies Advance Toward First-in-Human Clinical Trials









New data presented at





EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics









Research





c





ollaboration with





Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



















New data on CAPTN-3 were presented at the 36th European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer, National Cancer Institute, American Association for Cancer Research (EORTC-NCI-AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. CAPTN-3 demonstrated sustained tumor regression in a triple-negative breast cancer in-vivo model, as well as dose-dependent activity and a synergistic effect of the engager arms in non-small cell lung cancer patient-derived explants. IM1240, Purple’s lead tribody candidate, demonstrated that cytokine release is 5T4-dependent and suppressed by the conditionally activated capping technology, suggesting a potentially beneficial safety profile.





Purple Biotech entered into a Research Collaboration Agreement with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York to explore the immunoregulation of NK and T cells within the tumor microenvironment by CAPTN-3 multi-specific engagers, designed with the purpose of enhancing tumor-specific immunity against various cancer types. This collaboration offers an opportunity to deepen the understanding of tumor immune evasion mechanisms that CAPTN-3 uniquely addresses, with the goal of paving the way for effective treatments for many challenging tumor indications. Purple Biotech is working with Principal Investigator Amir Horowitz, PhD, and his team at Mount Sinai to validate the unique aspects of the CAPTN-3 design in a wide screen of patient-derived tumors, potentially providing new insights for overcoming resistance to standard frontline immunotherapies.









Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024











Research and Development Expenses



were $0.5 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 90.4%, compared to $5.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to reduced clinical trials expenses.







Sales, General and Administrative Expenses



were $0.6 million, compared to $1.0 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 40%, primarily due to a decrease in salary and salary related expenses and share based payment expenses.







Operating Loss



was $1 million, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 84.1%, compared to $6.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in research and development expenses.







Adjusted Operating Loss



(as reconciled below) was $1 million, a decrease of $5 million, compared to $6.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in research and development expenses.







Net Loss



for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $0.4 million, or $0.2 loss per basic ADS and $0.26 loss per diluted ADS, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million, or $3.8 per basic and diluted ADS, in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to the decrease in research and development expenses.





As of December 31, 2024, Purple Biotech had cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $8.2 million, providing the Company a cash runway into mid-2026.





During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company raised $2.8 million through a registered direct offering. In addition, during the period the Company sold approximately 298 thousand ADSs, at an average price of $3.5 per ADS, under the Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $1.5 million, net of issuance expenses.









Financial Results for the









Twelve









Months Ended









D









e









c









ember 3









1









, 2024











Research and Development Expenses



were $7.6 million, a decrease of $9.4 million, or 55.3%, compared to $17 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reduced clinical trials expenses.







Sales, General and Administrative Expenses



were $3.2 million, a decrease of $2.0, or 38.5%, compared to $5.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salary and salary related expenses and share based payment expenses.







Operating Loss



was $11 million, a decrease of $11.3 million, or 50.7%, compared to $22.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in research and development expenses.







Adjusted Operating Loss



(as reconciled below) was $10.4 million, a decrease of $10 million, compared to $20.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in research and development expenses.







Net Loss



for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $7.3 million, or $4.44 loss per basic ADS and $4.99 loss per diluted ADS, compared to a net loss of $20 million, or $17.96 loss per basic and diluted ADS, in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to a $11.3 million decrease in operating expenses and a $1.4 million increase in financial income net.







Non-IFRS Financial Measures.







This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including adjusted operating loss. This non-IFRS measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted operating loss adjusts for non-cash share-based compensation expenses. The Company's management and board of directors utilize this non-IFRS financial measure to evaluate the Company's performance. The Company provides this non-IFRS measure of the Company's performance to investors because management believes that this non-IFRS financial measure, when viewed with the Company's results under IFRS and the accompanying reconciliations, is useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, this non-IFRS measure is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to IFRS measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, this non-IFRS measure should not be considered a measure of the Company's liquidity. A reconciliation of certain IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.







About Purple Biotech







Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes CM24, NT219, and CAPTN-3. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, which supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. CEACAM1 on tumor cells, immune cells and neutrophils extracellular traps is a novel target for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. As proof of concept of these novel pathways, the Company completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with CM24 as a combination therapy with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and chemotherapy, demonstrating clear and consistent improvement across all efficacy endpoints and the identification of two potential serum biomarkers. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second-line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). The Company is advancing NT219 into a Phase 2 study in collaboration with the University of Colorado, to treat R/M SCCHN patients in combination with cetuximab or pembrolizumab. The Company is advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies, which engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, thereby potentially increasing the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets the 5T4 antigen, which is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is associated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness, and poor clinical outcomes. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit



https://purple-biotech.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views, expectations, beliefs or intentions with respect to future events, and are subject to a number of assumptions, involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, as well as uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others, risks relating to: the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; product development for NT219, CM24 and IM1240; the process by which such early stage therapeutic candidates could potentially lead to an approved drug product is long and subject to highly significant risks, particularly with respect to a joint development collaboration; the fact that drug development and commercialization involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our pharmaceutical products; the expense, length, progress and results of any clinical trials; the impact of any changes in regulation and legislation that could affect the pharmaceutical industry; the difficulty in receiving the regulatory approvals necessary in order to commercialize our products; the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other applicable regulator of pharmaceutical products; the regulatory environment and changes in the health policies and regimes in the countries in which we operate; the uncertainty surrounding the actual market reception to our pharmaceutical products once cleared for marketing in a particular market; the introduction of competing products; patents obtained by competitors; dependence on the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products; our ability to obtain, maintain and defend issued patents; the commencement of any patent interference or infringement action against our patents, and our ability to prevail, obtain a favorable decision or recover damages in any such action; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our cautionary discussion of risks and uncertainties under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statements and Annual Reports. These are factors that we believe could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results. Other factors besides those we have listed could also adversely affect us. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date which it is made. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. You are advised, however, to consult any additional disclosures we make in our reports to the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov.







CONTACTS:









Company Contact:











IR@purple-biotech.com



















Purple Biotech Ltd.









Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31,

















2024

















2023





















USD thousands

















USD thousands













































Assets































Cash and cash equivalents







7,401















14,489













Short term deposits







848















850













Other investments







275















73













Other current assets







384















376











































Total current assets









8,908















15,788











































Non-current assets































Right to use assets







164















316













Fixed assets, net







124















154













Intangible assets







27,842















28,044











































Total non - current assets









28,130















28,514











































Total assets









37,038















44,302











































Liabilities































Current maturity of lease liabilities







183















188













Trade payable







1,455















3,532













Warrants







1,149















(*)2,518













Other payables







1,200















3,463











































Total current liabilities









3,987















9,701











































Non-current liabilities



























































Lease liability







-















163













Post-employment benefit liabilities







140















141











































Total non - current liabilities









140















304











































Equity



























































Share capital, no par value





-













-













Share premium







147,631















133,184













Receipts on account of warrants







21,145















28,467













Capital reserve for share-based payments







8,875















10,088













Capital reserve from transactions with related parties







761















761













Capital reserve from hedging







-















19













Capital reserve from transactions with non- controlling interest







(859









)











(859





)









Accumulated loss







(144,693









)











(137,453





)





































Equity attributable to owners of the Company







32,860















34,207













Non-controlling interests







51















90















Total equity









32,911















34,297











































Total liabilities and equity









37,038















44,302

















* Restated following amendments to IAS 1



















Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

















For the year ended









December 31,

























For the three months ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





















USD









thousands

















USD









thousands

















USD









thousands

















USD









thousands















Research and development expenses







7,620















17,034















458















5,242













Sales, general and administrative expenses







3,183















5,237















558















1,025













Impairment loss







202















-















-















-



































































Operating Loss









11,005















22,271















1,016















6,267

































































Change in fair value of warrants







(3,341









)











(3,497





)











(76









)











(3,497





)









Finance expenses







483















2,195















(69









)











2,089













Finance income







(868









)











(992





)











(456









)











-















Finance income, net









(3,726









)











(2,294





)











(601









)











(1,408





)































































Loss for the period









7,279















19,977















415















4,859



































































Other comprehensive loss:

























































Items that will be transferred to profit or loss:























































Loss (profit) from cash flow hedges







19















(25





)











(2









)











(21





)











Total comprehensive loss for the period









7,298















19,952















413















4,838



































































Loss attributable to:























































Owners of the Company







7,240















19,880















410















4,828













Non-controlling interests







39















97















5















31



















7,279















19,977















415















4,859



































































Total comprehensive loss attributable to:























































Owners of the Company







7,259















19,855















408















4,807













Non-controlling interests







39















97















5















31



















7,298















19,952















413















4,838



































































Loss per share data











































































































Basic loss per ADS - USD







4.44















(*)17.96

















(*)



0.20



















3.8













Diluted loss per ADS - USD







4.99















(*)17.96

















(*)



0.26



















3.8





































































Number of ADSs used in calculating basic loss per ADS







1,639,566















(*)1,106,665

















(*)



2,048,319



















(*)1,289,488













Number of ADSs used in calculating diluted loss per ADS







1,639,787















(*)1,106,665















2,048,764















(*)1,289,488





































































* Restated to reflect a 1:20 reverse ratio of the ADS’s, that took place September 2024.











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31,

















2024

















2023













































Cash flows from operating activities:































Loss for the year







(7,279









)











(19,977





)







































Adjustments:































Depreciation







186















197













Impairment loss







202















-













Finance income, net







(3,726









)











(2,294





)









Share-based payments







582















1,875















































(10,035









)











(20,199





)







































Changes in assets and liabilities:































Changes in other current assets







96















178













Changes in trade payables







(2,076









)











1,334













Changes in other payables







(2,352









)











(1,076





)









Changes in post-employment benefit liabilities







-















(162





)















(4,332









)











274















Net cash used in operating activities









(14,367









)











(19,925





)







































Cash flows from investing activities:































Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired







-















(3,549





)









Proceed from other investments







187















875













Acquisition of intangible asset







-















-













Decrease in short term deposits







2















15,803













Decrease in long term deposits







-















-













Interest received







320















755













Acquisition of fixed assets







-















(3





)











Net cash provided by investing activities









509















13,881











































Cash flows from financing activities:































Proceeds from issuance of ADSs







5,809















1,563













ADS issuance expenses paid







(556









)











(229





)









Proceeds from issuance of warrants and prefunded warrants







-















5,000













Proceeds from warrant inducement transaction







2,028















-













Warrants issuance expenses paid







(280









)











(661





)









Repayment of lease liability







(183









)











(168





)









Interest paid







(44









)











(56





)











Net cash provided by financing activities









6,774















5,449











































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(7,084









)











(595





)











Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year









14,489



















15,030















Effect of translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents









(4









)











54















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year









7,401



















14,489



















Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Results













Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss

















For the year ended

















For the three months ended





















December 31,

















December 31,





















2024

























2023

























2024

























2023





















USD thousands

























USD thousands

























USD thousands

























USD thousands



































































Operating loss for the period







11,005















22,271















1,016















6,267













Less ESOP expenses







(582









)











(1,875





)











34















(181





)



































































10,423















20,396















1,050















6,086











