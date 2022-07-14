Purple Biotech Names Gil Efron CEO; Isaac Israel To Transition To Advisor Role

(RTTNews) - Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) said Gil Efron will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Isaac Israel, former Chief Executive Officer, decided to step down from his CEO role and reduce the scope of his engagement with the company for personal reasons, effective July 10, 2022. Isaac Israel will continue as an advisor and as a member of the Board.

Gil Efron has served as President and CFO of Purple Biotech since June 2021. Previously, he served as Deputy CEO and CFO. Formerly, he served as Deputy CEO and CFO of Kamada Ltd.

