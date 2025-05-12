Markets
PPBT

Purple Biotech Appoints Shai Lankry As Chief Financial Officer

May 12, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT, PPBT.TA), an Israeli clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Shai Lankry as its Chief Financial Officer.

Lankry has 20 years of experience and prior to joining supported several companies as a strategic fractional Chief Financial Officer through his firm, LS Consulting Services.

Purple Biotech is currently trading 2.44% lesser at $4 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PPBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.