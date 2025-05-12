Purple Biotech Appoints Shai Lankry As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT, PPBT.TA), an Israeli clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Shai Lankry as its Chief Financial Officer.

Lankry has 20 years of experience and prior to joining supported several companies as a strategic fractional Chief Financial Officer through his firm, LS Consulting Services.

Purple Biotech is currently trading 2.44% lesser at $4 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

