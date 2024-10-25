News & Insights

Purple Biotech Advances with CAPTN-3 Cancer Platform

October 25, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

Purple Biotech (PPBT) has released an update.

Purple Biotech has unveiled promising data for its innovative CAPTN-3 antibody platform, which targets triple-negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. This tri-specific technology engages both T cells and NK cells, demonstrating sustained tumor regression and a favorable safety profile. The company’s lead compound, IM1240, highlights the platform’s potential to revolutionize cancer treatment by targeting various solid tumors.

