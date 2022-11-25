Markets
Purolator Drop-off, Pick-up Services Now Available At 101 Best Buy Locations

November 25, 2022 — 07:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Purolator, Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider, has entered a nationwide partnership with Best Buy. Purolator said its customers can now drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada.

John Ferguson, CEO, Purolator, said: "We are expecting to process nearly 48 million packages during this busiest season of the year, and we're ready to take on more! With this Best Buy partnership, we will now have more than 2,000 shipping locations across the country."

For the holiday season, Purolator has hired 1,200 new employees across the country to deliver more packages. The company also expanded its fleet by nearly 10 percent to meet market demand.

