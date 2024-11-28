Purifloh Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Purifloh Limited (AU:PO3) has released an update.
Purifloh Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed, with no need for an optional spill resolution after less than 25% voted against the 2023 Remuneration Report. This outcome indicates a strong shareholder support for the company’s current management and strategic direction.
