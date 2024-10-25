Purifloh Limited Schedules 2023 Annual General Meeting

Purifloh Limited (AU:PO3) has released an update.

Purifloh Limited has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders will discuss key topics including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Dr. Alexei Sava. The meeting materials are available online for the convenience of all shareholders.

