Purifloh Limited Prepares for 2024 AGM

Purifloh Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 29th in Melbourne, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The meeting highlights the importance of shareholder participation in corporate governance and decision-making processes. Investors should note the potential for a Spill Meeting if certain voting thresholds are not met.

